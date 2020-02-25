Chandrashekhar Azad writes to Delhi LG, seeks security to visit violence-affected North East areas

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): In the wake of violent clashes in North-East Delhi between pro and anti CAA protestors, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday wrote to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal expressing concern over the safety of people belonging to the Muslim and Scheduled Caste community.

He also said he wished to visit the areas affected by the violence and requested Baijal to direct Delhi Police to provide him adequate security for his visit.

"I am extremely concerned for the safety and security of people belonging to Muslim and Scheduled Caste community in many parts of North East Delhi and wish to visit the areas affected by violence. You are requested to kindly direct Delhi Police to provide adequate security for the visit," read the Azad's letter.

"I would be grateful if you could direct concerned police officials to inform me time and date preferably tomorrow (Tuesday) itself when I can undertake the visit," it said.

Earlier on Monday, four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

