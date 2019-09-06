Chandrayaan-2: Citizens feel proud, await its historic landing

New Delhi [India] Sept 6 (ANI): While taking immense pride over India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, citizens across the nation are eagerly waiting for its historic landing on the surface of the moon.

While talking to ANI, a lot of people expressed their delight and wished a safe landing as India's ambitious lunar mission begins its descent on the moon.

"For us Indians, this is a historic achievement, and I am proud of it, we congratulate ISRO on its achievement, and we wish a happy and safe landing for Chandrayaan-2," said a student.

"It's the biggest step towards becoming a developed nation, such initiatives will make way for our country to have a say in the world. We at 'Vani'- the debating society of Lady Irwin college have organised a debate program and the topic of which is selected keeping in mind the Chandryaan-2," said another student Mehar.

Nancy Goyal, who seemed to be much excited about the landing said that science subject always interests her, so she would be watching the live telecast of Chandrayaan-2 landing on her "TV set"

"For the first time, our country is gaining much popularity in the whole world for a space-related event. It makes me feel proud and such initiatives would motivate Indian scientists who are working outside the country to stay and work for our nation" said Anjali, another student.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey towards the moon's surface on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

