Chandrayaan-2: Congratulations pour in from political leaders

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other political bigwigs on Monday congratulated scientists and engineers on ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota today afternoon.

"The historic launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space program. May ISRO continues to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers," President Kovind tweeted from his official handle.

Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said in a tweet, "It is a matter of special joy and satisfaction that women space scientists have played an important role in this mission. I congratulate the women scientists and researchers of the country for the success of this Mission. @isro #GSLVMkIII #Chandrayaan2 #ISRO #ISROMissions"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his satisfaction over the successful launch, said, "#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission. This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon."

"Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface," he tweeted.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for encouraging institutions for setting news standards every time, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah tweeted, "I congratulate our scientists at @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 and setting yet another benchmark in the field of space technology. A grateful nation is proud of them. I also thank PM Modi Ji for encouraging our institutions for setting new standards every time."

Believing that the vehicle will set a new dimension in space, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt greetings to scientists for a successful launch of moon flyer with dreams of 130 crore #cNdryaan2 @isro Indians. Equipped with orbital, 'Vikram' lander and 'knowledge' rover, the vehicle will set a new dimension in space science by contributing unrepeatable to lunar exploration."

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Prakash Javdekar, said, " #Chandrayaan2 is India's first rover-based space mission targeted to reach the Moon's south polar region. Today's launch of #Chandrayaan2 reflects India's growing prowess in space technology. Congratulations Team !"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the launch and said, "Congratulations to ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan2. The country is proud of the historic achievement of our scientists."

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao also in a tweet said, "Hon'ble CM Sri KCR congratulated the scientists of @ISRO for successfully launching Chandrayaan2, India's Moon Mission. In a message, the CM praised the hard work and brilliance of the Indian scientists in launching the Chandrayaan-2."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandarayaan- 2 which is a giant leap in space technology. The successful launch places our country in the orbit of Moon Mission odyssey and ISRO has scripted history with this fluent take-off.

Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet, "I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space superpower by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success."

India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon. (ANI)

