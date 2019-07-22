Chandrayaan-2: Indian Army extends 'heartiest congratulations' to ISRO for successful launch

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian Army on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission.

"Indian Army extends heartiest congratulations to Team @isro for the successful launch of India's historic second Moon mission #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota," it said retweeting a tweet by the Space Agency informing about the successful injection of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into earth orbit.

India on Monday created history by successfully launching the country's second indigenous Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon, a feat which comes 11 years after the launch of Chandrayaan-1.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's first space mission that will conduct a soft landing on the moon's South Polar Region. The mission makes India 4th country to the soft-land rover on the surface of the moon after Russia, USA, and China.

Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body." The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (ANI)

