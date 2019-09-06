Chandrayaan 2 is indigenous mission, milestone: Ex-ISRO scientist

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission as all technologies were created by Indian scientists, former ISRO scientist Ravi Gupta said on Friday said and noted that landing on the moon will be a historic achievement.

"Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission of India as every design and technology was created by Indian scientists. When we postponed the mission, scientists reached the space centre within two hours to resolve the issue and with efforts of the whole team we are going to create history," Gupta said speaking to ANI.

"Today's night will be a memorable event. It will take our science to new heights. It is an achievement for the entire world as we have a habit of sharing fruits of our knowledge with all for (the benefit of) mankind," he added.

Gupta said chances of finding water in the south polar region of the moon, where `Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 will land, is very high.

"Landing at South polar region is important as there is a higher possibility of finding resources," he said, adding that the moon can be used as a base for future missions and a kind of re-fuelling station.

Meanwhile, ex-ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan said mission Moon is a milestone for India.

"If you compare Chandrayaan 1 with Chandrayaan2, the basic difference is that we will do a soft landing. The former was carried by PSLV and for the latter we have used GSLV Mk III, meaning we have more payload capability," he said.

He said there is a need to emphasise on research to inspire young minds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.

Once 'Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 makes a soft landing on the moon on early Saturday, India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)