A student from Chandigarh speaking to ANI on Friday(Photo/ANI)
A student from Chandigarh speaking to ANI on Friday(Photo/ANI)

Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: Chandigarh students excited to witness 'historic moment'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:16 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With only a few hours' left for Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the lunar surface, school students from Chandigarh have expressed their delight and excitement over the historic achievement of ISRO.
Speaking to ANI, a group of students from Chandigarh said, "It is a historic moment for all of us. We are close to becoming the fourth country in the world to make the landing on the moon. It is also of great significance for the whole of the world as it has been sent to check the presence of water on the lunar surface. This is definitely a very proud day for the nation and we are glad to witness it."
The students were also all praises for the space agency's initiative which gave many youngsters a chance to witness the landing along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.
"We are very thrilled by this venture of our space agency. They conducted a space-oriented quiz which gave the students a chance to watch the landing along with the Prime Minister himself", a student said.
"I wish I had been one of those students who will witness the history in making. It has attracted attention from the whole student community. This is indeed a great step to bring the students closer to space-related research which will help in evoking their interest in the space technology", another student added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch the event. Over 60 school students from across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month have been selected to watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.
The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.
India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet on September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:48 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Surendra Gadling refuses to depose...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on Friday, refused to depose before the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission asserting that it might affect his argument before the trial court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:38 IST

Bhagwat, heads of other RSS-affiliated organisations to hold...

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and heads of over 35 organisations affiliated to the RSS will attend the All India Coordination Committee meeting in Pushkar, according to an official release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:23 IST

SC seeks govt's response on plea seeking enactment of law on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central government on a petition seeking enactment of a law against perpetrators indulging in violence against medical professionals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:23 IST

IAF chief flags off 4,500-km marathon from Kargil War Memorial...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Air Force chief B S Dhanoa on Friday kickstarted an ultra-marathon covering over 4,500 kilometres from Kargil War Memorial to Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland to support the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:17 IST

We are landing where no one has gone before: ISRO Chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Friday said that Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 will reach the moon at a place where no one else has gone before and expressed confidence about its soft landing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:12 IST

Exhibition held on rare coins and currency notes in Vijaywada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): An exhibition of International and domestic coins was organised by Vijayawada Numismatic and Philatelic Association here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Fire in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express doused

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A fire which broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi Railway station on Friday was successfully doused. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:57 IST

Two farmers die allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two farmers of the same family, died allegedly due to electrocution in Gottipadu village here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:54 IST

Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program held in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 6 (India): With an aim to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas, Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase program was held in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:51 IST

Karnataka: Rehearsals organised for elephants taking part in...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Ahead of the famous 'Mysuru Dasara' festival, a rehearsal was on Friday organised for the elephants which will take part in a parade as part of a religious procession in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:49 IST

Woman thrashed in Gurugram police station, NCW issued notice to top cop

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Gurugram Commissioner of Police to investigate the complaint of a North-Eastern woman who was allegedly beaten inside the police station by police personnel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:47 IST

Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K pens Moon Anthem ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Ahead of the country's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's soft landing on the surface of the moon, Indian poet and diplomat Abhay K has penned down a Moon Anthem.

Read More
iocl