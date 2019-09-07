Chandrayaan 2 not a failure, its achievements significant: former DRDO scientist

New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): Former DRDO scientist Ravi Gupta on Saturday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for attempting to land on the South Pole of Lunar Surface and asserted that the achievements of the mission were 'marvellous' despite lander Vikram losing contact with space stations minutes before landing on the lunar surface.

While talking to ANI he said, "In such a highly complex mission, such type of things are not uncommon and it will take time to collect and analyze data to determine what had actually happened. We still have orbiter intact which is orbiting very close to the moon surface."

Praising the efforts of the scientist and calling the mission a grand success, he said "Scientists in our country are putting a lot of efforts to solve the people's problem and to make their life better. They are not working for the sake of money as they can easily get better jobs and money from abroad missions. The mission as a whole is not a failure but a grand success"

He also admired PM Modi's gesture of visiting ISRO control centre and interacting with scientists by saying that today prime minister has again shown that he is a true leader.

"Kind words used by him will go a long way in boosting the morale of our scientists and the whole nation", Gupta added.

Another scientist Gauhar Raza also echoed similar sentiments said that there are no words such as failure for the scientists

"The objective of the Chandrayaan-2 will be solved by the Chandrayaan-3. A lot of lessons has been learnt this time and we will definitely master the technology of the lander in the coming future", Raza said. (ANI)

