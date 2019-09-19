Chandrayaan 2 orbiter performing mission to complete satisfaction: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to perform the mission to complete satisfaction while experts are still analysing the communication loss with Vikram lander, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

"#Chandrayaan2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. Meanwhile, the National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts are analyzing the cause of communication loss with #VikramLander," tweeted ISRO.

ISRO further informed that the initial trials for orbiter payloads were completed successfully and the performance of all orbiter payloads was satisfactory.

Earlier this month, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had stated that the Chandryaan-2 orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Vikram Lander.

The Lander Vikram was to soft-land on the far side of the moon at on September 7. Minutes before its scheduled soft-landing, the communication with Vikram Lander was lost.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

