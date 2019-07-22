President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)

Chandrayaan 2: President congratulates technocrats on successful launch of lunar mission

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind on Monday congratulated scientists and engineers on ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota today afternoon.
"The historic launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space program. May ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers," he tweeted from his official handle.
Kovind expressed hope that the lunar mission will be a step towards new discoveries and will act as a boost to our knowledge systems.
"Chandrayaan 2 will be the first spacecraft to land close to the moon's South Pole in some 50 days from now. The mission is expected to lead to new discoveries and enrich our knowledge systems. I wish the Chandrayaan-2 team every success," he said in another tweet.
Chandrayaan-2 took off at 2.43 pm from Sriharikota, exactly a week after the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected less than an hour before the launch.
ISRO chief K Sivan said that the spacecraft will be landing on the moon very slowly. "It will land on the South Pole. There is a lot of scientific testing to be done regarding the mission. Scientists around the world are looking forward to the launch," Sivan had said.
Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.
It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:49 IST

Goa: Nine held in two gambling raids

Goa [India], July 22 (ANI): Crime Branch Goa has arrested nine people and seized more than three lakhs in two separate gambling raids here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Fake narratives being peddled to incite Sikhs in UK and Canada,...

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): Lies and fake narratives are being peddled among the Sikh diaspora of the United Kingdom and Canada by the Khalistani extremists to incite them against India, an army veteran has asserted.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:46 IST

Bill to provide national exit test for medical PG courses...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A bill that proposes National Exit Test (NEXT), a common final year MBBS examination, which will serve as licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:45 IST

Every Indian immensely proud today: PM Modi after Chandrayaan-2 launch

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, and said every Indian is immensely proud today. The Prime Minister congratulated the space K Sivan

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

PIL filed in K'taka HC alleging deliberate delay of trust vote...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Karnataka High Court on Monday alleging that the trust vote was deliberately being delayed in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:42 IST

Visakhapatnam: School bus rams into electric pole, no causalities

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A school bus crashed into an electric pole near Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Speaker will take call on confidence motion: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday said that while it is up to the Assembly Speaker to take a call on a confidence motion they have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:40 IST

MP: NCC cadre stage protest; demand reservation in state police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including former members on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the state Home Minister Bala Bachchan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:39 IST

BJP reprimands Pragya Thakur for 'not elected to clean drains' remark

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The BJP on Monday reprimanded its Lok Sabha lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur for her controversial remarks on 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and instructed her not to give such statements in the future, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:32 IST

Fire at MTNL's Bandra building, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A level-3 fire erupted at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building here in Bandra area on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:27 IST

Two children drown in pond in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two children drowned in a pond in the Lingavaram village of the GK Veedi Mandalam in Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:19 IST

Kanwar pilgrims injured in accident near UP's Gajraula

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): One Kanwar pilgrim was injured and another devotee sustained minor injuries after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a motorcycle carrying the pilgrims on Monday.

Read More
iocl