Chandrayaan II is most complex mission: Former ISRO chief Nair

Trivandrum [Kerala], July 14 (ANI): As India is gearing up to launch the second lunar spacecraft, former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair on Sunday said it is going to be the most complex space mission that India has undertaken so far.

"Chandrayaan II is going to be the most complex mission that ISRO has undertaken so far. Scientifically, it is a follow on mission to confirm data from Chandrayaan I. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific groups," said Nair.

The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.

Nair also praised ISRO for carrying out missions in a cost-effective manner and "multiple objectives in one single thought."

"Only three countries have done soft landing on the moon -- US, Russia, and China. Now India will be the fourth. We are going to use GSLV Mark 3, which is a powerful launcher," he added.

Meanwhile, G Balachandran, Consultant at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said that the mission will advance India's standing internationally.

"It will advance India's standing internationally. Each part of the Chandrayaan-II is made in India. They will analyse the moon's surface," said Balachandran. (ANI)







