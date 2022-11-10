Change in Baghel's statement is an indication that dual character of Congress govt will be exposed soon: Ex-CM Raman Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Raman Singh has reacted over Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's letter to Enforcement Directorate (ED). Singh has said that the change and frustration in Baghel's statement is a clear indication that the dual character of the Congress government is going to be exposed soon.

He made the remark while addressing a press conference in Raipur on Wednesday.

Former CM Singh said, "CM Bhupesh Baghel has written a six-page letter to the ED to investigate the Chit fund and NAN scam case on Tuesday. In this letter, he has raised question marks referring to the investigation of ACB in 2015. I want to ask CM Baghel when he was in opposition four years ago, he kept trying to mislead the public by throwing false accusations and allegations without any facts. Today, he is holding an important constitutional post, yet instead of taking responsibility, he still has the ability to make only false allegations."



Singh asked Baghel, "Everything is in your hands, police, governance, administration for the last four years. Are you not able to prove your allegations? Baghel has accused my son and former MP Abhishek Singh in the chit fund case without any base and evidence."

"Today I will show you a copy of another investigation. This investigation was done by the police of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government, in which they clearly said after investigating the chit fund that direct action by star campaigner has not been established in relation to the punishable act of sections 406, 467, 468, 471, 384, 120B of the IPC. The involvement of star campaigners in the payment of the investment amount of the investors through personal and lucrative schemes to obtain financial benefits for themselves through this investment has not been established in section 10 of the Protection of Interest of Depositors Act 2000 and section 3, 4, 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978," he added.

Singh further said, "CM Baghel may have doubts about the credibility of the ED. But I believe in the investigation of the Chhattisgarh Police in this matter. They have clarified in their report and CM Baghel is writing to the ED for its investigation. His main base has collapsed. The Chief Minister sees only one person throughout his day. He has no other matter. The Chief Minister is not fit to be in his post, he should resign from his post."

Notably, Bhagel told media persons about his letter to ED, "I have written a letter to the ED that there are names of CM sir and CM madam in the NAN scam and investigation is already going on. The then investigating officer told the media and said that the money has gone to the domain where they cannot go, they cannot investigate. Many media houses will have their clipping. ED should investigate it."

"Secondly, the chit fund company had organised a job fair. The agent appointment letter was given to many investors through it. It was distributed by those who were sitting in the ruling and constitutional posts. It is a scam of about Rs 6,500 crores, which has been invested in other places, money laundering has been done," he added. (ANI)

