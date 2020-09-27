Change will be seen in Chief Ministers' residence after Bihar Assembly polls: RJD's Manoj Jha

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Sunday said that there is a wave of change in Bihar and there will be a change in the Chief Ministers' residence after the Assembly polls.

"I am not an astrologer, I always avoid predictions. But I can say that the wind is changing, there is a wave of change. The only thing I can say is that you will see a change in the Chief Minister's residence after the Bihar Assembly elections," Jha told ANI.



Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar termed the news reports of dispute within the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) as "baseless".

"The news of the ultimate given by Congress party for the seat distribution is good for gossip. Everything is on track. We will give an alternative to voters of Bihar by forming an alliance with anti-BJP parties," Jha said.

"Even NDA has not finalised the seat distribution. This is a complex process. What is the context, what are the local issues, who are the candidates, these are many things need to be kept in mind before seat distribution," he added.

The elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

