President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation. Photo/courtesy DD
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation. Photo/courtesy DD

Changes in J-K will immensely benefit the region: President

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed confidence that abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories would immensely benefit the region as he noted that India's history and destiny was linked to coexistence and that the country will never lose capacity to listen to feeblest voice.
In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, the President said people of Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy the same rights, privileges and facilities as citizens in rest of the county including "egalitarian and progressive" laws such as right to education and abolishment of triple talaq.
He said that the recently concluded Parliament session was productive that saw passage of many important bills in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and this culture should percolate to state assemblies as nation-building was a continuous process which requires optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, citizens and the government and civil society and state.
The president said that cherishing and safeguarding public infrastructure is to secure another aspect of hard-won freedom and stopping a person from throwing stone at the public property is "not just a matter of obeying laws, it is of answering to an inner conscience".
He said India has rarely been "a judgemental society" and has had an easy-going, live-and-let-live organising principle with respect for each other's identity.
Noting that the energy of youth is being channelised in many directions including sports and science, he said the greatest gift to the coming generations is to encourage a culture of curiosity.
Kovind said that the illustrious generation that led to the country to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power but "as a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation-building and national welding".
Their objective, he said, was to improve the life of each individual, each family and of society as a whole.
"In this backdrop, I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges, and the same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.
"These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to the Right to Education, accessing public information through the Right to Information, reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities, and justice for our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant triple talaq," he said.
The Parliament earlier this month adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370, which provided special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.
It also passed a bill to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh without it.
The reorganization bill was signed by the President after it was passed by the two houses of parliament and it was notified by the government on August 9.
Kovind said he was happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw "lengthy and productive sittings" of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
"Many important Bills were passed, in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and constructive debate. I am confident this is only an indicator of what the coming five years have in store. I also urge that this culture percolates to all our legislative assemblies," he said.
He said nation-building was a continuous process of which Independence was a key milestone and requires every institution and every stakeholder to work in tandem, to work in harmony and to work in togetherness.
Referring to his travels and meetings with people, Kovind said Indians share the same dreams. "Before 1947, the dreams were for a free India. Today, the dreams are for accelerated development, for effective and transparent governance and yet for a smaller footprint of government in our everyday lives," he said.
Kovind said India's history and destiny, its legacy and future were a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation, "of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others".
"We should have the same expectations from and regard for fellow citizens as we would expect them to have from and for us. Through the millennia and through the centuries, India has rarely been a judgemental society. Rather, it has had an easy-going, live-and-let-live organising principle. We respect each other's identity - whether born of the region, language or faith, or even the absence of faith," he said.
Kovind said the government can build infrastructure but what is more crucial is for society and for citizens to use and nurture it.
"To cherish and safeguard such infrastructure - infrastructure that belongs to each one of us, the people of India - is to secure another aspect of our hard-won freedom. Civic-minded Indians respect and take ownership of such facilities and such infrastructure. And when they do so, they display the same spirit and resolve as the valiant men and women who serve in our Armed Forces and paramilitary and police forces.
"Whether you guard our nation at the frontiers or check that hand before it throws a stone at a passing train or any other public property - in some measure you protect a shared treasure," he said.
He said India will never lose sight of its ancient ideals or forget its sense of fairness and it is a characteristic of Indianness to empathise with nature and with all living beings.
Reciting lines of poet Subramania Bharati in Tamil, Kovind said these reflected country's "freedom movement and its expansive goals."
"We will learn both scripture and science, we will explore both heavens and oceans, we will unravel the mysteries of the moon and we will sweep our streets clean too," he said interpreting the lines.
"May those ideals and may that urge to learn and to listen and to become better, may that curiosity and may that fraternalism, always be with us. May it always bless us, and always bless India," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Vizag: 2 primary school teachers held for molesting students

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two primary school teachers for allegedly molesting two students inside the premises of the institution in Visakhapatnam's Peddipalem village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:44 IST

Rare footage of 1945 Simla Conference now in NFAI collection

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow, a rare footage of historic Simla Conference held in 1945, has been received by National Film Archive of India (NFAI), an official statement informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

Rajasthan: NCB officials seize 855.45 kg poppy straw, two drug...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur Zonal unit, seized 855.45 kg poppy straw on Tuesday during an operation launched on specific information, near Arania village, Bhilwara district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:34 IST

'Smart School Policy' for upliftment of govt schools by next...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): School Education and Public Works Minister of Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government is soon implementing a smart school policy, which will revamp almost all the government schools of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:19 IST

Lt Gen YK Joshi flags off mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, on Wednesday flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II in the Ladakh region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:18 IST

Marine Commando Amit Singh Rana gets Shaurya Chakra, five other...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Six Navy personnel have been awarded gallantry awards including a Shaurya Chakra for Marine Commando Amit Singh Rana for his role in two operations in Jammu and Kashmir in which eight terrorists were killed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:15 IST

Govt to challenge Pehlu Khan lynching verdict, says CM Gehlot

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): After a Rajasthan court acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the state government will file an appeal against the order.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:12 IST

US Congressional Delegation visit Western Naval Command

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A US Congressional Delegation headed by Congressman George Holding visited headquarters of the Western Naval Command here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:09 IST

Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga has said that post-Easter bombings, the tourism industry in his country has suffered a huge loss.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST

DWC issues notice to Delhi Police regarding rape of minor

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the principal in the matter of rape of a 5-year-old girl in a private school in South Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:58 IST

There is secret understanding between TRS and Congress, says BJP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that there is a secret understanding between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:46 IST

TRS govt not acting against Owaisi because of Muslim...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The BJP has alleged that the TRS government in Telangana is not acting against the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, despite the duo making 'provocative' statements, because of its Muslim appeasement policy.

Read More
iocl