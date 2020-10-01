Changing agriculture trend in J-K's Rajouri: Farmers engage in walnut farming on large-scale

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Farmers residing in far-flung hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, who are solely dependent on agriculture to earn their livelihood are now changing the trend of farming by adapting walnut farming on a large scale.

Farmers here are now engaged in walnut farming along with other crops like maize and rice. The farmers are focused on horticulture farming of cash crops.

Now the walnut crops are ready for sale in Kotranka, Budhal, Thanna, Mandi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri District.



"Horticulture farming is on an initial stage in Rajouri district but the production takes place on a large scale. It is a good source of income for the farmers," Shafqat Khan District Officer, Horticulture, Rajouri told ANI.

A farmer asserted that they have suffered huge losses during the lockdown. This is a far-flung area and farmers here are adapting to walnut farming.

"We do not have any arrangement so that we can teach our children. We are solely dependent on agriculture. After realising that walnut farming would be very beneficial for us, we started doing that and it has now become a medium of earning livelihood for us," said another farmer. (ANI)

