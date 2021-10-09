Channi, Baghel, Sidhu, Kanhaiya Kumar in Congress star list for Himachal bypolls

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Former JNU Students Union chief Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently joined Congress from CPI, is in the list of star campaigners for the upcoming bye-elections in Himachal Pradesh.



The list sent by the party to the Election Commission of India has 20 names including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, party leader Sachin Pilot, former union minister Anand Sharma and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The bypolls to the Lok Sabha and assembly in the state are scheduled to be held on October 30.

Sanjay Dutt, Mukesh Agnihotri, Major General Dharamvir Singh Rana (retd) and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are also in the list. (ANI)

