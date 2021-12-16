Channi first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom: Kejriwal

Lambi (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the first chief minister in world history who meets people even in the bathroom.

Addressing a rally at Lambi in Punjab, Kejriwal said, "Current Punjab government is the most 'nautankibaaz' and 'dramebaaz' government in the world. A few days ago, I was listening to Channi's interview on TV. In the interview, he said that he keeps meeting the public 24 hours a day. Channi said that people sit in my drawing-room, verandah, go to the bathroom there.... people come with me (Channi) and keep meeting people there also."

"In my opinion, he is the first Chief Minister in the world history who also meets people in the bathroom," he said.

"The interviewer further questioned him (Channi) about the conditions of NRIs in the state. Channi said that I am an NRI. Earlier, I (Channi) used to stay in Pind and now I live in the city. The interviewer began laughing," Kejriwal said.

AAP supremo further slammed Congress by calling them "Indian National Circus." He said, "INC stands for Indian National Circus. NS Sindhu does not bond with Channi. Channi does not bond with former state Congress chief Jakhar. Jakhar does not bond well with Partap Bajwa. They are all fighting amongst each other. They punch each other in their cabinet meeting. They cannot give any future to Punjab."

"They are the most corrupt government in Punjab. They know that they are going to lose power," he said.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)