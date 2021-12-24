Channi govt very weak; Punjab needs strong govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Charanjit Singh Channi-led government over "internal disputes" and said that Punjab needs a strong and actionable government.

Condemning the series of incidents in the state Kejriwal demanded strict punishment for those "deliberately disturbing peace" of Punjab.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said, "Channi government is a very weak government. They have internal disputes. Today, Punjab needs a strong and actionable government."



"First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana, that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed,' he added.

Further lashing out on the state government, the AAP convenor said, "The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It's food for thought...Unless the state government is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur."

"AAP will give a strong government in Punjab and punish masterminds behind such crimes," Kejriwal promised. (ANI)

