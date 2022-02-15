Channi turns corruption heat on AAP, raises Prashant Bhushan's charge against DJB

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Seeking to turn the heat on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi raised the issue of the alleged corruption in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) levelled by senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Taking to Twitter, Channi shared Bhushan's tweet and said, "Who knows this party (AAP) and these people better than Prashant ji..."

Bhushan has alleged that the national capital government's DJB, with Satyendra Jain as Chairman and Raghav Chaddha as vice-chairman, are involved in corruption and had terminated a seven-year-old contract at Wazirabad waterworks after his complaint to the Lok Pal was uploaded.



"Massive corruption going on in the DJB under the Delhi government (with Satyendra Jain as Chairman and Raghav Chaddha as VC), in the name of dredging at Wazirabad waterworks. Seven-year-old contract for eight months extended on January 31 this year and terminated with alacrity after my complaint to Lok Pal was uploaded," Bhushan said in a tweet.

Channi's counter-attack on AAP came in the backdrop of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising the people that a thorough probe will be launched in the illegal sand mining case after the party wins the Punjab polls.

Prashant Bhushan is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and was a founding member of the 'India Against Corruption' movement which later had floated the political party AAP. He played a key role as a member of "Team Anna", supporting Anna Hazare's campaign for the implementation of the Jan Lokpal Bill. (ANI)

