Channi urges ECI to postpone Punjab assembly polls by one week

Chandigarh [India], January 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging for the Punjab Assembly election be postponed by a week.

In his letter, Channi wrote, "It has been brought to my notice by the representatives of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32 per cent of the total population of the State, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidass falls on February 16, 2022."

"And, on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the State are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 16, 2022. In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the state assembly polls, " Channi further stated in the letter.

He said the community has requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are also able to visit Banaras for the occasion as well as participate in the polls.

Requesting Chief Election Commission of ECI, Sushil Chandra to postpone the Punjab polls by a week, he asserted it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for State assembly elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilize their right to vote here.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)