Chaos at COVID vaccine centre in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A chaos ensued as people rushed to take their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Urban Health Centre in Narasaraopeta city of Guntur district on Friday.

To control the situation, Narasaraopet Sub-Collector Srivas Nupur Ajay Kumar reached the spot and deployed police personnel. People are then made to form queues to get vaccinated.



Andhra Pradesh reported 17,188 new COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

With these, the case tally in the state reached 12,45,374. Meanwhile, 12,749 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 10,50,160. The active number of COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1,86,695.

The COVID death toll in the state mounted to 8,519. (ANI)

