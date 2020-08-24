Chaos ensued in UP's Kanpur after a country-bomb exploded in Bagahi area

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chaos ensued in Kanpur's Bagahi area, under Babu Purwa Police Station limits, after a country-bomb exploded there on Sunday night.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, police said.

"Dog squad, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Police were present at the spot. No casualties reported. Further investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Kanpur Police (South) Deepak Bhuker. (ANI)

