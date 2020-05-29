Chaos erupts at Gurugram-Delhi border as commuters stopped

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 29 (ANI): After Haryana sealed its borders with Delhi, a situation of chaos and confusion prevailed at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday morning.

A large numbers of commuters were seen waiting at the border as there was a massive traffic jam.

Haryana decided to seal its border with the national capital in the wake of the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases.

With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 89,987 while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to the infection has reached 4,706 in the country. (ANI)

