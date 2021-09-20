Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as Punjab CM will help restore unity in divided state Congress: Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Congress leader and former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has lauded the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as a Chief Minister of Punjab, saying it is the "right choice at right time" by the party leadership.

"I think the appointment of Channi as a chief minister of Punjab is the right signal to a very large segment of the state population and it will help restore unity in the divided Congress in Punjab," Kumar told ANI.

"Channi is known for his humility and ability to unite the party. This is the right choice at right time by the Congress high command, " he said.

He did not comment on former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's tweet on remarks of AICC Punjab in charge Harish Rawat.

"I never comment on the senior leader's comment and he is a senior leader. All I can say is the election will be fought together," Kumar said.



"The overall command of the organisational mobilisation for election will remain with Sidhu who has been designated as a Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief and who has to play a significant role in the election," he added.

Earlier on Monday Jakhar took exception to remarks of Rawat pertaining to the party's leadership in the forthcoming assembly polls.

"On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'etre' of his selection for this position," Jakhar said.

Kumar said both the Chief Minister and the PCC chief are two wheels of the chariot of the Congress in the state and "collectively under overall organisational control and command of the PCC chief, the party will contest to win the election."

Channi took oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The new CM is a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down from the Chief Minister post of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

