Charas seized, man held in Goa's Pernem

Pernem (Goa) [India], September 30 (ANI): Pernem Police on Tuesday arrested a man and allegedly seized charas worth Rs 34,000 from his possession in Goa's Pernem, the police informed.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Chander, a resident of Tikri in Himachal Pradesh.

"A search was conducted against the accused during which narcotics substance namely, charas, was found in his possession. The charas is valued around Rs 34,000 in the market," the police said.

"An offence under Section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway," the police added. (ANI)

