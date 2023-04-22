Chardham Yatra begins today, pilgrims to get best health services en route

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): The Chardham Yatra is all set to began today on the auspicious occassion of Akshay Tritiya.

This time the state government is making every possible effort to make the Chardham Yatra smooth and safe for the devotees. The pilgrims will get the best health services on the Yatra route. On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Secretary Dr R.K. Rajesh Kumar is taking stock of the health services on the Char Dham Yatra route. In this episode, the Health Secretary is inspecting health units at various places by travelling to Kedarnath Dham.

Health Secretary Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, who reached Rudraprayag yesterday, has so far visited medical units up to Chhauri, Cheerbasa, Jangalchatti and Rambada. He also gave necessary instructions to the health officials regarding the yatra. Also, he saw arrangements in health centres at Guptkashi, Sonprayag, Gaurikund and other places and gave important instructions to the officials.

Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar said that the Health Department has made complete preparations during the Chardham Yatra.

"Guidelines ie SOP have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their body to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.



The Health Secretary said that the government welcomes all the pilgrims coming for the yatra. But at the same time, there is an appeal that if the devotees above 55 years of age are suffering from any disease like sugar, BP, heart disease etc., then mention it. He said that such devotees would be monitored through 104.

According to the Health Secretary, this time the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

"A medical relief post has been made here at every kilometre. To improve health services in Char Dham, 130 doctors have been deployed. Doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen cylinders and medicines will be available in this. This time there will be a point-of-care testing device. Testing of 28 types of diseases can be done with this device," he said.

According to the Health Secretary, this time such doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed on the Yatra route and are well-versed in the treatment and diagnosis of heart-related diseases.

He said that we are determined to make the Chardham Yatra completely smooth and safe. Arrangements have been made for doctors, staff, oxygen cylinders and medicines in the hospitals present on the Yatra routes.

"Apart from this, health ATMs have also been installed on the route. Arrangements have been made for better health facilities for the devotees coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state is getting full cooperation from the central government. This time no passenger will face any kind of problem regarding health services," he said. (ANI)

