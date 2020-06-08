Chardham Yatra not yet allowed for people from outside the state: Uttarakhand DG

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Director-General of Police (Law & Order) of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar on Monday said that the Chardham Yatra has not yet been opened for people from outside the state.

"The guidelines are awaited from the state government to allow people from outside the state to visit - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri," Ashok Kumar said.

"People from outside the state are requested to wait to visit the aforementioned pilgrimage centres till the state issues guidelines in that respect," he added.

The DG added that malls, hotels and restaurants will not open in Dehradun's municipal area. They will be opened in other areas of Uttarakhand except for containment zones. (ANI)

