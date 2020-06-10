Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board has postponed the Chardham Yatra for devotees from outside the state till June 30, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Only the people of Uttarakhand will be allowed darshans in limited numbers and with proper precautionary measures in place to combat the virus spread.
The Chardham Yatra, which includes a visit to the Kedarnath temple, attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)
Chardham Yatra postponed for non-Uttarakhand devotees till June 30
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:30 IST
