Charges against me politically motivated: KJ George after being let off in Ganapathy death case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress leader K J George, who was given clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in death case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M K Ganapathy, on Thursday, said that he was politically targeted.

"I always said I am innocent. It was a politically motivated targeting. I am grateful to my party high-command, they stood with me despite many allegations from BJP including by Prime Minister Modi," George told ANI.

Ganapathy allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Karnataka's Kodagu district on July 7 in 2016. He was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Mangaluru at that time.

In a video message, he had alleged that George, A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty were responsible for his death. Subsequently, in October 2017, the CBI had booked George on the charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

