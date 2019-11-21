Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress leader K J George, who was given clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in death case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M K Ganapathy, on Thursday, said that he was politically targeted.
"I always said I am innocent. It was a politically motivated targeting. I am grateful to my party high-command, they stood with me despite many allegations from BJP including by Prime Minister Modi," George told ANI.
Ganapathy allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Karnataka's Kodagu district on July 7 in 2016. He was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Mangaluru at that time.
In a video message, he had alleged that George, A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty were responsible for his death. Subsequently, in October 2017, the CBI had booked George on the charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)
Charges against me politically motivated: KJ George after being let off in Ganapathy death case
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:37 IST
