Chargesheet in Delhi violence case is a cheatsheet: Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Thursday said that Delhi police has also named her in the north-east Delhi violence case in the chargesheet, which according to her is a "cheatsheet".

"I say this is not a chargesheet, this is a cheatsheet and the government of India through the Delhi police directly under instruction of home Ministry is cheating the people of India," Brinda Karat told ANI.



"Those who are actually responsible for the communal violence like Kapil Mishra are being considered as whistleblowers in this very same cheatsheet. Those of us who had protested against this CAA, are being called as anti-India, anti-constitution. We are being charged, so it is just cheating the people," she added.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI-ML politburo member Kavita Krishnan, student activist Kawalpreet Kaur, scientist Gauhar Raza and advocate Prashant Bhushan find a mention in disclosure statements of accused persons in a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police last week alleging a conspiracy in the violence in north-east district of the national capital.

The violence, which took place between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in February this year, led to the deaths of at least 53 people and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

