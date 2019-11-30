Charging of double user fee from vehicles with no FASTag to start from Dec 15

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Centre on Friday extended the deadline for charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag, to December 15 from December 1.

"It has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FASTag due to various reasons. Accordingly, to provide some more time to citizens to buy and put FASTag on their vehicles, it has now been decided that charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag will start from 15th December instead of 1st December," the government said in a statement on Friday.

"In order to save fuel, time and pollution and to ensure seamless movement of traffic, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, has launched National Electronic Toll Collection program (NETC) which provide for the collection of user fee through FASTag based on RFID technology," the statement informed.

Centre said it was decided that all lanes (except one lane on each side) in fee plazas shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of Fee Plaza' by December 1, 2019.

Accordingly, NHAI has equipped all fee plazas with Electronic Toll Collection System. For ease in availability of FASTag, NHAI has launched MyFASTag APP whereby all information regarding FASTag can be obtained, it said. (ANI)

