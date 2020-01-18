Charred bodies of women found in two separate incidents in UP

Bijnor/Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): In a gruesome development, two charred bodies of women were recovered in separate incidents, one from Bijnor and another from Bahraich district, of Uttar Pradesh in the last two days.

According to police, the body found in Gram Jhalra of Bijnor was burnt to hide her identity.

"A charred body of a woman was found from a farm in Gram Jhalra here. Prima facia, it looks like the body the woman was burnt to hide her identity. We have sent the body for post mortem. The DNA procured to identify the victim," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxminiwas Mishra said on Friday.

Bahraich police said that a body was found from the forest adjoining Nauguna village in Murtiha here, which had burn marks on her face.

"We have registered a case in the matter and constituted a special investigation (SIT) to identify the victim and probe the matter. The body has been sent to post-mortem," SP Gaurav Grover said on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.


