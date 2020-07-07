Charred body of 14-yr-old girl found in Tamil Nadu's Trichy

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Burnt body of a 14-year-old girl found in Trichy district's Ettarai village on Monday.

"Body of the 14-year-old girl has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of the death. We have assigned a special team to investigate the matter. We hope to identify the culprits soon and punish them," Annie Vijaya, DIG, Trichy Zone told reporters here.

The victim, a Class IX student, had left home in the afternoon but did not return. Later, girl's family members started searching they found her burnt body lying on the back of the Bhuvaneswari Sami Mill.

The police investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

