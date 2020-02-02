Charred body of woman found in UP's Raebareli

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): An unidentified body of a woman was found in a charred condition here on Saturday.

The body was found some 50-50 meters away from the road in the evening.

"Prima facie it appears to be a body of woman aged 25-30 years-old. It seems that she was murdered somewhere else and brought here and charred," said Swapnil Mamgai, SP, Raebareli.

"The body is being identified," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

