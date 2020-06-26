Chartered flight brings home 148 Indians from Kyrgyzstan under Vande Bharat Mission phase 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A chartered flight on Thursday brought home 148 people from Kyrgyzstan under the Centre's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The flight arrived at Indore airport from Kyrgyzstan earlier today. The passengers were scanned for the symptoms of COVID-19 at the airport by a team of health officials.

The current repatriation exercise of bringing home Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries amid the pandemic outbreak is taking place under the Government of India's flagship 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The mission which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would operate 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of the repatriation mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad. (ANI)

