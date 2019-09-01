Chartered plane of MP Ravi Kishan makes emergency landing in Ujjain

Gorakhpur (Haryana) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): A chartered plane of Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan bound to Delhi had to make an emergency landing after the pilots noticed a malfunction in the aircraft engine on Sunday.

According to Media Manager of the MP, Pawan Dubey, the emergency landing of the chartered plane was made in Ujjain. Ravi Kishan was to attend a BJP event scheduled in Delhi.

Kishan and his colleagues left on Sunday morning from Gwalior Airport. (ANI)

