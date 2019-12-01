Chattisgarh: At least 40 people in grip of diarrhoea

Surguja (Chattisgarh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): At least 40 people have been affected at Bargidih village of the district due to an outbreak of diarrhoea. Doctors say that contaminated water might be the reason for this outbreak.

"A few days back, we were informed about the people suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. So we shifted them to the hospitals. Gradually the numbers were increasing and then a camp was set up. Around 30 people have been admitted here," said Dr Chandraprakash Yadav of the Community Health Centre.

"Everybody is under observation. The reason behind the outbreak of diarrhoea may be contaminated water and alcohol," added Dr Yadav.

However, locals say that they are not aware of the reason for this epidemic.

"We don't know the reason behind this outbreak. Everybody here has been vomiting continuously. A camp has been set up for us. Doctors are treating the patients day and night. Every house does not have washrooms. There are around 30-40 people in the camp," Amrita Chauhan, a villager, told ANI.

"I have brought my wife here to get her treated. She is suffering from diarrhoea. Doctors are treating the people in the camp and in the hospital as well," said another resident. (ANI)

