Dress code order copy by Collector of Bijapur district KD Kunjam.
Chattisgarh: Bijapur Collector bars govt staff from wearing 'T-shirts, jeans and bright-coloured clothes'

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:06 IST

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Collector of Bijapur district KD Kunjam has issued an order barring government employees from wearing "T-shirts, jeans and bright-coloured clothes" to office.
In an order dated June 11, the Collector said that the officials and employees were to attend office in formals or prescribed uniforms.
The order reads, "As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office."
"It is being noticed that officials and employees of the district administration have been wearing T-shirts, jeans and clothes with bright colours in place of formals to office. As per rules, government personnel should wear clothes which are simple in appearance," the order said.
The order further said that it has also been noticed that some "Class IV employees were not wearing designated uniforms while at work despite claiming uniform and washing allowance".
Imposing dress codes on staffs, the Collector added that action will be taken against those who will try to disobey the orders.
A few days back, similarly, the Tamil Nadu government had issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office". (ANI)

