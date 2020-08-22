Chattisgarh: Differently-abled couple evacuated to safer place from flood-affected area

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 22 (ANI): A differently-abled couple was rescued by the police on Friday after they got stranded in the flood-affected area of Kongupalli, an official said.

The couple has been identified as Kamla and Satyam Sakni.

"After 13 days of consecutive rain, many places in the district were flooded with rainwater. The administrative staff and police in the area have been conducting operations to provide relief to the affected people," Kamalochan Kashyap, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur said.

He further added, "Kamla and Satyam Sakni, a disabled couple called us after they got stranded and a team was sent to rescue them. They have been taken to a shelter." (ANI)

