Chattisgarh govt releases relief package for labourers stranded in other states

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The state government has provided much-needed relief to labourers from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states due to the national lockdown.

The government claims to provide food, lodging and other medical facilities to around 64,416 labourers. Further, over Rs 19 lakhs have been deposited into the account of 6,556 workers.

According to the government, workers from 28 districts of Chhattisgarh have been reported to be trapped in 20 other states and four union territories.

The state government had constituted a team of officers to monitor the problems of labourers stuck in other states amid lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

