Chattisgarh: Two Naxals surrender at 80 Battalion CRPF camp in Jagdalpur

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Fed up with the void ideology of Naxalism, two Naxals surrendered at 80 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jagdalpur here on Saturday.

The two Naxals were given Rs 10,000 cash each from the government and other material of basic needs.

"The Naxals were fed up with the void ideology of Naxalism and saw that they had deviated from their purpose. They contacted us and expressed their wish to become a part of the society," Commandant of the battalion Amitabh Kumar said.

The two had been working in Narayanpur area and were involved in two incidents.

"We hope they will become good citizens and work for the betterment of the society," Kumar added. (ANI)

