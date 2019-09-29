S Kailash (File Photo)
S Kailash (File Photo)

Check Aadhar Card during entry: Bajrang Dal to Garba, Dandiya organisers

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Bajrang Dal has urged all 'Garba' and 'Dandiya' organisers to make Aadhar Card mandatory at entry points of the events in order to identify people of 'non-Hindus' communities.
"We have asked the event organisers to mandate Aadhar Cards at the entry spot to identify non-Hindus entering the venues and also to avoid employing Non-Hindus as bouncers for these events," said S Kailash, Media Convener, Bajrang Dal.
Kailash stated that for the last couple of years it has been observed that "groups of youth of non-Hindu communities are entering these events and since they have no concern and respect towards the divinity of the event, they are often seen misbehaving with the women participating in Garba and Dandiya. They also manhandle the men who come to the rescue of the victim."
"Also, the event managers are hiring non-Hindu bouncers which seem to be a main cause for these miscreants to enter the events. Another major lapse is lack of monitoring and control on who enters the events," he said.
Kailash said that "teams of Bajrang Dal karyakartas will be present at the venues and if any such case is reported, immediate action would be taken by Bajrang Dal to stop the miscreants from entering the venues which might lead to the disruption of the whole event." (ANI)

