Check out important dates for Civil Services exams this year

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Exam on September 16 this year. The written exam will go on for 5 days.

UPSC Prelims were held on June 5 this year and those who qualified in the prelims will appear for the mains from September 16 onwards. Candidates who will clear the mains will then be summoned for the interview round.

CDS 2 Written Exam was held on September 4 this year. The exam will be held for eligible Indian male and female candidates aspiring to make a cut in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). There are a total of 339 vacancies this year.

On the same day i.e. September 4, the Union Public Service Commission will also hold the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II). The written examination will be held offline for those aspiring to join Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force. There are a total of 400 vacancies this year.

This year's UGC NET exam will be held between September 16 and 19. National Testing Agency will be conducting the June 2022 combined CSIR-UGC NET exams during this time. The exam results will determine who will be granted Junior Research Fellowships this year and the list of people who would become eligible for appointment as Lecturers.

Apart from these three exams, there are a lot of other important exams whose dates have been announced. NABARD-Grade A exam will be conducted on September 7, while DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) will go on from September 1 and 30th. (ANI)