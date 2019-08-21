Cheetah helicopters take parathas, water to flood-affected villages of Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India] Aug 21 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood situation in 18 villages of Shahkot in Jalandhar district, three Cheetah Helicopters are taking 36000 parathas and 18000 liters of water for the flood-affected people here on Wednesday.

As floods wrecked havoc in Jalandhar, the Indian Armed forces are conducting the operation to provide the flood-affected victims with the food and water for their survival.

Meanwhile, around 20 villages were flooded in Lohian Khas following damage to a nearby dam due to incessant rains and overflow of a water channel in the region, district administration informed today.

The locals had complained of not being provided assistance from the administration. "We are yet to receive any aid from the government. People are facing problems due to flood. We request the government to arrange immediate relief material for us and also set up relief camps here," locals had said. (ANI)

