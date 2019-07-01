Chemical engineer kills family, self in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): A chemical engineer allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and children near Sohna Road in Gurugram, leaving a suicide note behind.

The deceased couple have been identified as Komal and Prakash Singh and their children as Aditya and Aditi.

"Prakash's body was found hanging in a room and other family members were found dead in another room, with injury marks on their bodies," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Karan Goyal told reporters.

"We have recovered few weapons from the house along with a suicide note from Prakash's pocket stating, that he has taken his life and killed other family members as well, with his signature on the note" he added.

Prakash was working as a chemical engineer and had not been going to the office for last few days. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

