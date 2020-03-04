Chemist shops in Delhi witness spurt in demand for masks, sanitisers amid coronavirus threat

New Delhi[India], Mar 4 (ANI): Amid the threat of coronavirus outbreak, chemist shops near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) have seen a surge in the demand for masks and sanitisers in the recent days.

"We have sanitisers and masks currently in ample stock, but their demand has been rising in the past few days so a shortage may arise in the coming days. Sanitisers, especially, are being demanded more since the advisory was issued. Currently, though we have ample stock to meet the demand," Vishwajit, a chemist told ANI.

"Moreover, in the nearby Safdarjung Hospital some coronavirus patients have arrived from Agra for treatment, therefore, it has made the people more cautious and aware," he added.

Another chemist said, "We also have enough stock of masks currently. We are also being told to wear the mask at the shops. There seems to be an increased demand for the masks in the past few days."

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

In view of Coronavirus scare and the first positive case being reported from the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung hospitals had been made nodal offices to deal with a possible outbreak. (ANI)

