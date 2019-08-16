Chennai: 1, 000 people attempt to enter Guinness World Records by dyeing hair simultaneously

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Over 1, 000 people on Thursday made an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records by dyeing their hair at the same time in Chennai's Chembarambakkam area.

People from all across the state had thronged the stadium to be a part of the record. Actress Karishma Kapoor facilitated the show.

The crowd, mostly consisting of men with white hair, dyed them on the countdown.

Kapoor congratulated the crowd for their attempt after the conclusion of the programme. "I wish you best of luck and hope that you enter the Guinness World Records," she said. (ANI)

