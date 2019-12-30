Chennai: 238 grams gold worth Rs 9.3 lakh seized by woman passenger at airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai airport have seized 238 grams of the semi-finished crude chain of 24 carats purity of gold worth Rs 9.3 lakh from a woman on Monday.

The woman from whom the gold was recovered has been identified as Dakshayini,28, of Thanjavur city who had arrived from Dubai, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

"On Monday morning one Dakshayini was intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall. On personal search, one long semi-finished crude chain weighing 238 grams of 24 K purity worth Rs. 9.3 lakhs was found concealed in her undergarments. The same recovered and seized under the Customs Act," stated an official release.

Customs officials have also seized 920 grams of gold valued at Rs. 36 lakhs from two Srilankan nationals on Sunday night.

The two were identified as Marappuli Hewawasalage (33) and Bandula Vijeweera (38).

"On their personal search, seven bundles containing gold in paste form were found concealed in the rectum. On extraction 920 grams of gold valued at Rs. 36 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act," the release added.

Total 1.158 kg gold valued at Rs 45.35 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

