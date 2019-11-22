6-year-old mastermind Sarah solved Rubik's cube puzzle blindfoldedly in Chennai on Friday [Photo/ANI]
Chennai: 6-year-old genius solves rubik's cube puzzle blindfolded

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A six-year-old girl, Sarah from Chennai on Friday attempted to set a Guinness World Record by solving Rubik's cube puzzle blindfolded in just two minutes.
The girl dressed up in school uniform solved (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds.
Talking about the talent of the budding genius, Charles, Sarah's father told ANI that at a very young age she started solving aptitude questions and after which they took her for proper training and classes.
"She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realizing, we nurtured her and provided proper training to her. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one," he said while speaking to ANI.
With her sparkling eyes and a wide smile on her face, Sarah also spoke to ANI and said she is "happy to be a part of such an event."
The Rubik's Cube originally called the "Magic Cube" is a 3-D mechanical twisty puzzle invented and licensed by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974.
In a classic 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube, each of the six faces is covered by nine stickers, traditionally white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. The structure of the cubelets enables each face to turn independently, mixing up the colours.
For the puzzle to be solved, each face must be returned to consisting of one colour. (ANI)

