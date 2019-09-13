Chennai: AIADMK banner falls on woman riding scooter, dies after truck hits her

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK party allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Subasree was the daughter of Ravi from Nemilissery, Bhavininagar in Chrompet.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was riding a two-wheeler and was wearing a helmet.

An advertising banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her in which she received head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she died.

Her body is kept in the Government Hospital in Chrompet for the post mortem examination. (ANI)

