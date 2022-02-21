Chennai: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar arrested for attacking DMK cadre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar was arrested by Chennai police on Monday on the charges of attacking a DMK cadre at a polling booth on the voting day of urban local body poll on February 19.



Jayakumar and 40 other AIADMK cadres were earlier booked under eight different sections pertaining to rioting and assault.

Jayakumar accused the DMK cadre of indulging in booth capturing during polling for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council elections on Saturday. (ANI)

